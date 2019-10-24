× SLU student rushed to hospital after being shot multiple times off campus

ST. LOUIS, MO – Police are investigating a shooting in the Central West End Thursday morning. Homicide detectives have been called to assist in this investigation. Saint Louis University has confirmed that the victim is a student of the university that is being treated at the hospital.

Officers were called to the 3900 block of Lindell just after 10:00 a.m. Upon arrival, a female victim was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Her condition is unknown.

Anyone who might have seen or heard something or has information about the case is asked to call the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department at 314-444-5371

Statement from Saint Louis University President Fred P. Pestello