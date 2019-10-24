SLU student rushed to hospital after being shot multiple times off campus
ST. LOUIS, MO – Police are investigating a shooting in the Central West End Thursday morning. Homicide detectives have been called to assist in this investigation. Saint Louis University has confirmed that the victim is a student of the university that is being treated at the hospital.
Officers were called to the 3900 block of Lindell just after 10:00 a.m. Upon arrival, a female victim was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Her condition is unknown.
Anyone who might have seen or heard something or has information about the case is asked to call the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department at 314-444-5371
Statement from Saint Louis University President Fred P. Pestello
Dear Members of the SLU community,
I write to share the very tragic news that a student was found with gunshot wounds off-campus in a driveway in the 3900 block of Lindell Boulevard near the CVS, west of our campus. The student is being treated at a local hospital.
Further details are not available at this time. We cannot release the student’s name because we are currently attempting to reach the student’s family. Officers from the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department are on the scene. We currently do not have information to indicate that there is any ongoing threat.
We will provide more information when we are able. Please keep the student and the student’s family and friends in your thoughts and prayers.
Sincerely,
Fred P. Pestello, Ph.D.
President