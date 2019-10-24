Former officer who shot and killed his colleague is headed for February trial date

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – Former St. Louis police officer Nathaniel Hendren was in court Thursday morning where the judge said he wanted to move quickly to trial.

Judge Thom Clark said he wanted to move more quickly than a requested March trial date and look for a January or February start date.

Hendren sat alone for a time. He had his head down in the courtroom before he was joined by two unknown acquaintances.

On the other side of the courtroom sat Officer Katlyn Alix’s mother and several friends and relatives.

Hendren shot and killed Officer Alix on January 23. His attorneys have maintained that he's not guilty of manslaughter.

Hendren was on duty and wearing his bulletproof vest when he said he was playing with a gun. Officer Alix was off duty and not wearing a vest when Hendren shot her in the chest.

Fox 2 was the first to report on October 9 about a civil lawsuit against Hendren, his partner who was with him during the shooting, and their supervisor. That lawsuit raises questions about Hendren's mental health and whether he should have even been a police officer.

Thursday's criminal hearing focused around nine depositions Hendren's attorney needs before trial. The judge was not impressed that only two were done.

“I would not call that substantial,” Judge Clark said.

The parties will check in next month at another hearing and try to pick a trial date that will likely begin no later than February.