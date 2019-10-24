Firefighters suffer minor injuries in St. Peters maintenance shed fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. PETERS, Mo. - Two firefighters suffered minor injuries Thursday morning while responding to a structure fire in St. Peters.

The fire broke out just before 4:00 a.m. at a maintenance shed in the 2900 block of North St. Peters Parkway near Woodbridge. FOX 2 's Nissan Rogue Runner was at the scene where it took firefighters more than an hour to extinguish the fire.

According to authorities, the injured firefighters fell into a maintenance pit and were taken to the hospital for treatment. One of the firefighters was treated and released early in the morning. The other firefighter was still receiving treatment and is expected to recover.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Firefighters from St. Charles County and Cottleville were among the multiple departments called to the area to assist.

