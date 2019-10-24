× Female inmate found unresponsive in Madison County Jail

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. – An inmate at Madison County Jail was brought at a St. Louis-area hospital after she was found unresponsive in her cell.

Jail staff found the 32-year-old inmate unconscious just after 2 p.m. on Saturday, October 19.

The staff was able to resuscitate the inmate and she was taken to the hospital.

The county sheriff’s department requested the Illinois State Police’s Division of Criminal Investigations look into the matter.

The results of the investigation will be turned over to the Madison County State’s Attorney’s office for review.