Car smashes through Bridgeton Dollar Tree entrance

BRIDGETON, Mo. – Police are at the scene of a motor vehicle incident at the Dollar Tree on St. Charles Rock Road at Lindbergh.

KPLR 11’s Blair Ledet is reporting that the car drove and crashed through the entrance of a dollar store.

She is working to gather more details on what caused this crash. More information will be posted as this story develops.

Bridgeton police are working this crash into a Dollar Tree. A car ran into the store and is COMPLETELY inside. @FOX2now @KPLR11 pic.twitter.com/LSTEcXiumQ — Blair Ledet (@BeingBlairLedet) October 24, 2019