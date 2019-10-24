Buckle Up Phone Down Day in Missouri set for Oct. 29

ST. LOUIS – Governor Mike Parson has proclaimed October 29 as Buckle Up Phone Down Day in Missouri, with various activities are planned throughout the state.

On Tuesday, Governor Parson will take part in a roundtable meeting called Distracted Driving: Act To End Deadly Distractions at the Campus of the University of Missouri.

According to studies, distraction is a growing and life-threatening problem not only involving drivers but pedestrians and bicyclists as well. In the United States, only Missouri and Montana do not have laws banning drivers from the use of cell phones for texting.