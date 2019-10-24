× Baby elephant! Saint Louis Zoo announces that Rani is pregnant

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — There will be a new arrival at the Saint Louis Zoo this summer. They have just announced that a 23-year-old Asian elephant named Rani is pregnant. She is expected to give birth in the summer of 2020.

The father is 26-year-old Raja. He was the first Asian elephant ever born at the Zoo in 1992, and this calf will be his fifth offspring.

The Saint Louis Zoo says that an elephant pregnancy lasts about 22 months and a newborn weighs about 250-350 pounds. The sex of the calf has not yet been determined.

