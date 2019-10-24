2 teens killed, 2 wounded Wednesday in shootings across St. Louis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Two teenage boys were killed and two other people were wounded Wednesday in multiple shootings across the St. Louis area.

St. Louis City homicide detectives were called to the Walnut Park West neighborhood in north St. Louis for a double shooting that left one teenager dead. The shooting occurred in the 6000 block of Shulte Avenue at 8:30 p.m. Police tell Fox 2/News 11 that a second teenager was also shot, but could not elaborate on the condition of the teen.

Hours before around 1:00 p.m. another teenager has murdered an alley in Jennings in north St. Louis County. According to police that shooting happened in the 8300 block of Strathmore Place. Police arrived to find the 17-year-old dead at the scene. The victim's name was not released.

Meanwhile, a 16-year-old girl is recovering in the hospital someone shot her in the face. Police are still trying to figure out where in north St. Louis she was shot and what led up to the shooting.

Anyone with information is urged to call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477