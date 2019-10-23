× Study: St. Louis is one of the best places to be a baseball fan

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – It should come as no surprise that the home of the Cardinals has been named as one of the best cities in the United States to be a baseball fan. Wallethub says that they compared over 360 US Cities with at least one college or professional team across 31 key metrics. They found that St. Louis ranks third among large cities.

WalletHub’s 2019 “Baseball Fandom” score for St. Louis (1=Best; 180=Avg.)

6th – Performance Level of MLB Team(s)

67th – Performance Level of College Baseball Team(s)

17th – Avg. Ticket Price for MLB Game

1st – MLB Fan Engagement

184th – College-Baseball Fan Engagement

St. Louis ranks 3rd overall and 3rd among large cities.

For the full report, please visit WalletHub.com.