Motorcyclist killed in St. Charles County

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, MO – A motorcyclist was killed in an accident in St. Charles County near Lake St. Louis Wednesday afternoon. The Missouri State Highway Patrol is handling the investigation. An officer with the patrol says the accident happened at Interstate 64/40 and Highway 364.

The victim’s identity is being withheld until notification of the family.

An investigating is ongoing to determine the cause of the accident.