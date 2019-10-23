Meteorologists, DOTs, emergency managers come together to discuss weather preps

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

O'FALLON, Mo. - The St. Louis office of the National Weather Service hosted what’s known as an Integrated Warning Team meeting on Wednesday. Meteorologists, emergency managers, and department of transportation officials were under the same roof discussing ways to better serve the public.

The joint workshop, held at the St. Charles County Emergency Operations Center, discussed recent impactful weather events and updates to National Weather Center products.

Wednesday’s topics included overviews of impact based tornado and flash flood warnings, a discussion of how the city planned for large crowds at Stanley Cup celebrations when severe weather was possible, and a conversation about what weather information is needed during HazMat situations.

The goal is for all partners to better understand each other’s needs during weather events and how that information can be better communicated to the public.