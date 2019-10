× Jennings homicide investigation underway

JENNINGS, Mo. – St. Louis County police detectives are investigating a shooting that happened in Jennings Wednesday afternoon.

The shooting occurred around 1:15 p.m. in the 8300 block of Strathmore Place.

Police said two men were seen running from the scene toward W. Florissant Avenue.

Fox 2 will have more information on this story as it becomes available.