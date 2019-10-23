Inmate has surgery to remove smuggled item from his body

HILLSBORO, MO – A male inmate at the Jefferson County Jail had to have surgery to remove a smuggled item from his body Wednesday. The item was detected by corrections officers using a body scanner at the jail.

The body scanner was recently installed at the jail as part of Sheriff Dave Marshak’s push for use of new technologies by the sheriff’s department.

The object removed contained a white powder that is being analyzed at a lab.

Marshak praised the officers for their work in protecting themselves, the inmate and the jail population.

38.231030 -90.525782