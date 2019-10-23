× Franklin County, Illinois man wanted for assaulting police officer

BENTON, Ill. – The Franklin County Emergency Management Agency issued an alert for a 43-year-old man who allegedly assaulted a police officer.

According to law enforcement, Anthony Lee Melvin attacked an officer and then fled. He was last seen near Murray Street in Sesser, Illinois.

Authorities did not specify when the assault occurred.

Melvin was described as a Caucasian man, standing 6’1″ tall, and weighing approximately 205 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Melvin should be considered armed and dangerous and he should not be approached. Anyone with information on Melvin’s whereabouts is asked to call the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office at 618-438-4841.