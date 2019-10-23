× Former Cardinal Stephen Piscotty putting Creve Coeur home for sale

CREVE COUER, Mo. – Do you or someone you know have a spare $1.45 million lying around? Former Cardinals outfielder Stephen Piscotty’s home is about to go on the market.

The Cardinals traded Piscotty to the Oakland Athletics in December 2017 so Piscotty could be closer to his ailing mother while she battled ALS. Gretchen Piscotty passed away in May 2018.

Piscotty went on Instagram Wednesday to say his home would be up for sale in the coming weeks.

The 3,682 square-foot home sits on more than an acre of land, has 4 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms, is surrounded by trees, and is “tucked away in the heart of Creve Coeur.” The property listing on Zillow features more than two dozen photos of the exterior and offers a link for private tours for prospective buyers.