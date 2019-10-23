× Emergency crews respond to crash involving school bus on I-64

ST. LOUIS- First responders were called to westbound Interstate 64 Monday morning following an accident involving a school bus.

The accident occurred just before the Science Center Bridge overpass near Kingshighway and Tamm.

Bommarito Automotive SkyFOX Helicopter flew over the scene where a school bus pulled over to the side of the highway. Police say there are possibly four vehicles involved including a school bus.

There are no reported injuries at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

Tune in to KPLR 11 for the latest update.