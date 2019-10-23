Double shooting leaves 1 teenager dead, 1 injured in Walnut Park West neighborhood

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis city homicide detectives have been called to the Walnut Park West neighborhood in north St. Louis for a double shooting that has left one teenager dead.

The shooting occurred in the 6000 block of Shulte Avenue at 8:30 p.m. Wednesday night.

Police tell Fox 2/News 11 that a second teenager was also shot, but could not elaborate on the condition of the teen.

