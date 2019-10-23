Developer of Crestwood City Center says project has tripled in cost

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CRESTWOOD, MO - At Tuesday night's Crestwood Board of Alderman meeting one of the developers who is working on the site of the old Crestwood Mall provided an update on the project. Kent Evans, a partner at Walpert Properties announced the $100 million-dollar project is now estimated to cost $300 million dollars.

Evans said he would be okay if the cost continued to hike.

"That would mean more users, bigger buildings and more business," he told Fox 2/News 11 after Tuesday night's meeting.

Evans said over the past year developers have been understanding what the market wants and he said there is great interest in condos.

He said he is not yet able to release names of stores or restaurants that have signed deals to be part of the development.

Evans said crews will break ground on the project in 2020, but was not able to provide a specific date or month.