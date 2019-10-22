Webster Groves residents upset after suspected arson fire destroys neighborhood playground

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEBSTER GROVES, MO - A Webster Groves community is searching for answers after a fire destroys a popular playground at a neighborhood park.

What`s even more troubling for residents is that authorities believe the fire was intentionally set.

It all unfolded at a playground at Deer Creek Park just off Marshall Avenue in Webster Groves.

“It`s shocking, it`s emotional, it makes me sad, it makes me nervous and feel a little unsafe,” said concerned resident Stephanie Ginger.

She is among the residents shocked and saddened by the fire that destroyed the playground.

Stephanie`s twin 10-year-olds spent a lot of time at the playground.

“It was fun playing on the stuff and there`s so many great memories there,” said her daughter Clover Harris.

Stephanie`s son Fisher Harris added, “I remember us moving here and it being so exciting that there was a huge playground down there.”

Stephanie told us, “It`s a park that everyone uses. I just can`t imagine why anyone would do something so destructive or hurtful.”

The fire was reported just after 2 a.m. on Sunday morning.

Crews were able to put the flames out before they impacted any nearby homes.

But the playground was a total loss and authorities say arson is suspected.

Missy Castro walks her dog in the area all the time.

“It`s a neighborhood playground you know where little kids play so it kind of concerns me,” said Missy.

Nearby mother Barrie Chappeau added, “I don`t know why somebody would do that. But I know that we`re all broken people and so people do things that they regret. I hope somebody regrets that at some point.”

The Webster Groves Police Department confirms there have been no arrests and that arson is possible because there is no evidence of natural causes.

Residents hope someone is caught soon and that the playground can be rebuilt.

“It hurts in the heart. You know it was important for all of us. So, I don`t know why someone would want to take that away,” said Stephanie.

Residents in this neighborhood say police have been knocking on doors looking for information.

If you have any information, you are asked to call Webster Groves Police.