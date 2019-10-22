US Marshals arrest man wanted in 2018 fatal drunk driving crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WENTZVILLE, Mo. – US Marshals tracked down an East St. Louis man, wanted for a deadly drunk driving crash in Illinois more than a year after the alleged crime.

They found him working at his job near Wentzville, about 50 miles away.

The crash occurred outside Lebanon, Illinois on the morning of October 6, 2018.

According to authorities, 57-year-old John Heatherly of Fairview Heights was driving on Highway 50 around 8 a.m. when he was struck head-on and killed.

The man behind the wheel of the other car, 28-year-old Dontez White, was driving drunk with his 7-year-old daughter in the vehicle. The child was airlifted to a hospital and White transported via ambulance. Both survived.

Fox 2 confirmed White was arrested at work at RK Stratman screen-printing near Wentzville on Monday. He was no longer living at the East St. Louis address listed in his court records, according to a resident there.

Last month, after waiting for lab evidence to be processed, the St. Clair County State’s Attorney’s Office charged White with aggravated DUI-resulting in death, aggravated DUI-resulting in great bodily harm, and reckless homicide.

White’s co-workers told Fox 2 they had no idea he was wanted by law enforcement. His employer would not comment.

White is being held in the St. Charles County Jail awaiting extradition to St. Clair County, Illinois. His bond was set at $125,000.

If convicted, he faces up to 15 years in prison.