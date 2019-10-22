Talking Transit: New study to show economic impact of public transit services in Missouri

ST. LOUIS –  Area residents are invited to attend the “Talking Transit” event on Tuesday, October 22 to hear details on a new study that will show the economic impact of public transit services in Missouri.

A Saint Louis University professor’s first-of-its-kind study findings will be revealed at the event hosted by the group Citizens for Modern Transit.  The cost is free for CMT members and $10 for non-members.

The study is expected to provide the first hard data on how public transit creates jobs, promotes spending and stimulates the economy.

