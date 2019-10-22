× See the XFL’s 2020 schedule for the St. Louis BattleHawks

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Football is returning to the Gateway City! The XFL has released its schedule for 2020. The St. Louis BattleHawks are playing their opening game in Dallas against the Renegades on Sunday, February 9. Two weeks later in Week 3, fans can see their home team host the New York Guardians in The Dome at America’s Center on February 23.

After the XFL draft, the St. Louis BattleHawks have a full roster. Former Ole Miss quarterback Jordan Ta’amu met with passionate fans last week in Maryland Heights. He said he was thrilled to get the call from head coach Jonathan Hayes.

St. Louis will play a 10-week regular-season schedule with five games in The Dome at America’s Center and five games on the road.

This Thursday football fans can purchase season tickets and single-game tickets at XFL.com/tickets. Lower level season tickets at The Dome start at $20 per game and season ticket packages range from $100 to $450 per seat for all five home games. Single-game tickets start at $24 for lower-level seats.

2020 St. Louis BattleHawks Schedule

Su. 2/9 at Dallas Renegades 4p ESPN Su. 2/16 at Houston Roughnecks 5p FS1 Su. 2/23 NEW YORK GUARDIANS 2p ESPN Sa. 2/29 SEATTLE DRAGONS 4p FOX Su. 3/8 at DC Defenders 2p FS1 Sa. 3/14 at Tampa Bay Vipers 4p FS2 Sa. 3/21 LOS ANGELES WILDCATS 4p FOX Sa. 3/28 at New York Guardians 4p FOX Su. 4/5 TAMPA BAY VIPERS 11a ESPN Sa. 4/11 DC DEFENDERS 2/5P ESPN/FS1* All times Central Time Home games in all CAPS

*Start time and broadcast outlet TBD