GM dangles $1.5B investment in Wentzville plant if UAW approves national contract

WENTZVILLE, MO - General Motors employees across the country are voting on a new contract and it could mean a billion-dollar investment for the Wentzville plant. If the deal is approved, it will end the five-week strike and send 49,000 GM employees back to work.

If GM workers approve the deal, the Wentzville plant will get $1.5 billion in investments. In July, Governor Mike Parson committed to tax breaks for GM as long as the company committed to $750 million in the Wentzville plant.

The GM plant in Wentzville employs more than 4,000 hourly workers. According to our partners at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, the new agreement promises to retain 2,000 hourly jobs for at least four years.

The agreement has been met by mixed reviews in other areas. Employees at the Spring Hill assembly plant in Tennessee rejected the agreement. Groups in Toledo, Ohio, and Saginaw, Michigan approved the deal.

Members have been stationed in front of the plant around the clock since the strike started five weeks ago. They have stayed out in the heat, the rain, and the chill. Union leadership tells Fox 2/News 11 they are ready to get back to work.

"It's kind of a grind after a while, but nothing is gained easily," said Darin Gilley, Financial Secretary-Treasurer for UAW 2250. "People have to sacrifice for what they want, and that's what our members are trying to do."

Local union members are invited to get more information about the new agreement at the union hall on Wednesday (Oct. 23). They will be able to cast their vote on Thursday (Oct. 24).