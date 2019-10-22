County Councilman opposes MetroLink deal citing cost and Kim Gardner

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLAYTON, MO - A member of the St. Louis County Council tells investigator Elliott Davis that he doesn't like the deal that would send 18 St. Louis County Police Officers to the City of St. Louis to patrol MetroLink in the city.

St. Louis is short on police officers and doesn't have enough people to patrol MetroLink. Tim Fitch used to be the St. Louis County Police Chief. He now sits on the County Council.

The county would pay the cost of the 18 officers and would try and get reimbursed later by the city.

Fitch says the tab could $1.5 million dollars. He says the city should foot that bill.

The second thing that Councilman Fitch doesn't like is that if something goes wrong and there's an incident involving a St. Louis County officer, they would fall under St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner's Jurisdiction. Fitch says Gardner doesn't give police a fair shake and he wants her to agree that if there's an incident she'll turn the matter over to County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell.

St. Louis Alderwoman Sharon Tyus told Elliott Davis she doesn't like any of what Fitch is saying.

She says the city shouldn't have to pay because county riders use MetroLink too. Tyus also says there's no way Kim Gardner should give up jurisdiction.