2 lanes EB Poplar Street Bridge closed Tuesday for inspection after fatal crash

EAST ST. LOUIS - Two lanes on the Illinois side of the Poplar Street Bridge will be closed Tuesday for inspections after a crash that killed a 5-year-old girl Monday morning.

As part of their investigation, IDOT will close two lanes of the bridge along EB I-55/64 near exit 1 from 7:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. IDOT said it expects the closures to cause significant delay.

Investigators said a Peterbilt semi-truck was hauling a large piece of aluminum on a flatbed trailer when, for reasons unknown, the Peterbilt struck the concrete center median.

The 34,000-pound piece of aluminum became unstrapped and shifted forward, striking the back of the Peterbilt. The force caused the Peterbilt to overturn on the driver’s side.

The child was ejected from the Peterbilt. She was rushed to a local hospital but later died as a result of her injuries.

Drivers will still be able to access I-70 and Illinois Route 3 during the closures.