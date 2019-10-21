Tornado Watch and storms cease, strong cold front pushing across the region

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - A cold front is pushing into the area from the west Monday morning. With the cold front comes heavy rain and storms. Some storms could be strong, especially west and southwest of St. Louis. These storms should weaken as they progress eastward.

Behind this cold front, westerly winds ramp up and temperatures will try to rebound to the upper 60°s as skies clear out. If skies don’t clear, we’ll stay a bit cooler.

Monday night will be cooler again with lows back in the 40°s. Cooler air hangs around for Tuesday with highs in the low 60°s. The next system after today will be Thursday-Friday.