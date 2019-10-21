Suspects sought in two overnight business break-ins

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OVERLAND, Mo. -Police are looking for the suspects in a couple of overnight business break-ins in Overland. The cash register was taken, as well as damage to both businesses.

According to police, two thieves broke through the glass front door at Taqueria Durango Mexican Restaurant around located in the Page Plaza around 1:45 a.m. The pair tried but failed to steal the cash register.

But the late-night intruders didn't give up. Moments later they broke-in next door to the Durango Mexican Grocery, the cash register was taken from there.

Police were able to recover the register a short time later on Page Industrial Boulevard.

The total amount of money stolen is unknown at this time.

The daughter of the restaurant owner says the thieves in the security video appear to be the same individuals who robbed the businesses three weeks ago.