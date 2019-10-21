St. Louis police officer okay after being struck by vehicle

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - St. Louis police said an officer is okay after being struck by a vehicle on Monday night in south city. They told Fox 2/News 11 the suspect and a passenger jumped out of the vehicle to flee from police and the vehicle was not put in park so it started to roll back into an officer. The female officer was checked out by EMS and cleared to continue working her shift.

Investigators said the incident started as a call for shots fired in an alley near the 3000 block of Michigan. Police said they were looking for evidence when they noticed a car parked nearby suddenly take off and speed away with no headlights on. Police said when they were trying to stop the vehicle the passenger first jumped out of the moving vehicle then a short time later the driver did.

Officers said they did later locate the driver who was hiding in a stairwell. They have not yet located the passenger.