St. Louis County police investigate Family Dollar robbery in Jennings

JENNINGS, Mo. – Investigators with the St. Louis County Police Department are asking for the public’s help in identifying and locating a man who robbed a Family Dollar in Jennings earlier this month.

According to Sgt. Benjamin Granda, a police spokesman, the robbery occurred Thursday, October 10 just before 8:20 a.m. in the 5200 block of Jennings Station Road.

Police learned the suspect walked into the store and approached the cash registers. He implied he had a firearm and demanded money from the clerk.

The clerk handed the robber an undisclosed amount of cash. The suspect drove away in a blue, 4-door 2010 or 2011 Kia Rio. The vehicle has standard rims and wheels but dark-tinted windows. The rear windshield tint appears to be bubbling, Granda said.

Police described the suspect as an African-American man in his mid-to-late 20s. He’s short and believed to be below 150 pounds. He also has facial tattoos. He was wearing a light-colored hooded sweatshirt and moving-style gloves at the time of the robbery.

Anyone with information on the suspect’s identity and whereabouts is asked to contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210. You can remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward by calling CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS.