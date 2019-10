Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Traffic is moving slow in both directions of the Poplar Street Bridge after an accident involving a semi-truck Monday morning.

The crash occurred in the eastbound lanes on the Illinois side of the bridge just before 6:00 a.m.

Bommarito Automotive SkyFOX helicopter flew over the crash scene and saw debris over the roadways, police vehicles and EMS.

Information regarding the cause of the crash has not been released.