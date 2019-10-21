Missouri Botanical Garden announces construction of new $92M visitor center

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — The Missouri Botanical Garden has announced it will be breaking ground on the Jack C. Taylor Visitor Center in 2020.

The $92 million project is being funded entirely from private donations, spearheaded by the Taylor family and backed by garden supporters.

The garden's current visitor center opened in 1982. It was built to accommodate 250,000 visitors per year. Now, there are nearly one million visitors who visit the Missouri Botanical Garden annually.

The Gateway to the Garden will break ground in January 2020. Construction is expected to conclude in spring 2022. The garden will remain open throughout the construction process.

The new entry garden will feature rare plants from around the world, a fountain, a sloped walkway, and seating among an ascending, multilayered open woodland planting. Once inside visitors will be immediately greeted with views of some of the garden’s most iconic locations. A single desk will provide integrated information, ticket sales, membership sales, and security.