Man in critical condition after Old North St. Louis shooting

ST. LOUIS – Police are investigating a shooting in the Old North St. Louis neighborhood Monday morning. Officers were called to the 1900 block of N. 14th Street just after 6:00 a.m. Upon arrival, a male victim was found suffering from a gunshot wound to the stomach. He was taken to the hospital and listed in critical condition.

Few details have been released about the shooting, but the police have confirmed that homicide has been requested to conduct the investigation.

Police initially said that the man had died as a result of the shooting. They are now saying that the man is in unstable condition at the hospital. This report has been updated to reflect the new information.

Anyone who might have seen or heard something or has information about the case is asked to call the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department at 314-444-5371