Downtown St. Louis to host Walk to End Alzheimer’s Sunday

Posted 7:43 pm, October 21, 2019, by , Updated at 05:27PM, October 21, 2019
ST. LOUIS - The Walk to End Alzheimer’s is the world`s largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s research.

Monday Brenda Stewart, the COO of Greater Missouri Chapter of the Alzheimer Association sat down with Sandy Miller and John Brown to discuss this weekend's walk, fundraising and research being done to fight Alzheimer’s.

The St. Louis walk to end Alzheimer's is this Sunday, October 27th at the Enterprise Center in downtown St. Louis.

Registration begins at noon.

Fox 2 is a proud sponsor of the event.

