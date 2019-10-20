Sunday Sports Extra: Cardinal Ritter, and Prep HS football playoffs

Posted 8:21 pm, October 20, 2019, by , Updated at 06:38PM, October 20, 2019

On Sunday Sports Extra, Fox 2 Sports Director Martin Kilcoyne spoke with St. Louis Post-Dispatch Prep Sports Reporter David Kvidahl about the implosion of the Cardinal Ritter football program following the use of an ineligible player and the upcoming high school prep football playoffs.

