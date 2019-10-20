Man killed in officer involved shooting after pulling gun on officers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Police report an officer involved shooting in north St. Louis City that happened just after 5 a.m. Sunday morning.

Police say that officers attempted to pull over a black sedan for a routine traffic stop when the car sped away from police in a southeasterly direction.

The vehicle was then involved in an accident a few blocks away. The suspect got out of the car and ran about a block, to the area of North 13th Street and Clinton.

When police approached the suspect, the suspect had a hand in their pocket and refused to take it out. The officer tried to tase the suspect but it was unsuccessful. The suspect then pulled a gun on the officers. One of the officers fired multiple shots into the suspect's torso.

The suspect was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The two officers involved in this incident were not injured.

Police recovered a loaded 9 mm pistol at the scene of the shooting and two types of narcotics inside of the black sedan at the scene of the accident.