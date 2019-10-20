Local government officials concerned over possibility of repaying feds for cost of Delmar Loop Trolley

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLAYTON, MO – St. Louis County Executive Sam Page says he's concerned over the prospect of taxpayers having to repay millions of dollars the federal government put up to fund the Delmar Loop Trolley.

East-West Gateway Council of Governments has been in contact with federal transportation officials who told the agency about a possible repayment.

We don't know an amount yet, but that could come as soon as Monday.

Sam Page told Investigator Elliott Davis that they don't have a clue as to what a repayment scenario looks like.

The latest concerns were set in motion when the Trolley organization requested $700,000 from St. Louis County. In a letter, Sam Page told County Council members that the Loop Trolley wanted $200,000 now and a half million a bit later. The letter said if they don't get the money, they risk insolvency by the middle of November.

Page says he's not recommending the county fork over more money to the Trolley. He suggests they try private, or other public sources.

Trolley supporter Joe Edwards says he's tried private funding but can't get any more private dollars.

St. Louis City Board of Alderman President Lewis Reed tells the Trolley don't look to the city for help if he has anything to do with it.

He says the city has too many other needs, like public safety.

So right now, no one is sure what's going to happen. The big concern is a possible Loop Trolley payback for taxpayers.

38.627003 -90.199404