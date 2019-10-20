Infant killed, 2 children critically injured in south St. Louis fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – Early Sunday afternoon around 1:30 p.m. an infant was killed, and 2 children critically injured in a fire in south St. Louis. The blaze broke out in the 1100 block of Kealty Lane in a three-story apartment building located in the Peabody Apartment Complex.

The St. Louis Fire Department says the children had been left at home alone at the time of the fire.

Residents in the area saw smoke coming from the building and attempted to rescue the children but were unable to do so because of a locked door. The neighbors gained access after breaking down the door but were forced back due to the heavy smoke.

Leonadry Parks, Frank Otis and Chaz Israel live near the unit. When they saw smoke the tried to see if anyone needed help. Parks said the door was locked and deadbolted, but he kicked it about a dozen times until he could get inside. Israel said, “When I first came up the steps there was like a big, big cloud of smoke.”

Parks said he broke down in tears when he heard a child had died. He said, “I tried my best to save them.”

Firefighters arriving on the scene went into the apartment and found the infant deceased in a bedroom and the other children in a back room.

Officials did not release the ages of the children who were in critical condition when they were taken to the hospital. A family friend said they are 3 and 5-years-old.

St. Louis Fire Capt. Leon Whitener said, “Children this age should not be left alone.”

The fire is being investigated by the Regional Bomb and Arson unit, along with the fire department and the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department.

Child has died in fire at housing complex near 14th and Chouteau. 2 other children in critical condition. Investigators say it appears children were left alone when fire started. Door was locked. Neighbors kicked it in but smoke to thick to help. Cause of fire not known. pic.twitter.com/eAPDsne6P5 — Jeff Bernthal (@JeffBernthal) October 20, 2019