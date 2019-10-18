Unstoppable: Critically injured Arnold police shows remarkable strength during workout

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ARNOLD, Mo. - A new milestone for a local police officer who was critically injured in the line of duty.

A recent video clip shows Ryan O’Connor, 45, bench pressing weights.

It is a remarkable sign of strength – both physical and mental – for the former officer with the Arnold Police Department.

O’Connor was shot in the back of the head by a burglary suspect in December 2017. Doctors were unsure whether he would be able to speak or walk again. But through prayers, medicine, and intense therapy, he has overcome all odds. The latest miracle – lifting weights.

Referencing the video, O’Connor’s wife had one word to describe her husband: unstoppable.