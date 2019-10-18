Smoke rises from home explosion in Columbia, Illinois

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COLUMBIA, Ill. - Smoke can be seen coming from a home that has exploded in Columbia, Illinois. The location of the residence is on Lookout Drive.

One man was inside the home during the explosion. He appears to have made it safely out of the building.

Fire crews were asking people to stay away from the home. Could hear popping noises coming from the scene. They believe it was from ammunition going off from the heat from the flames. The popping appears to have stopped.

The explosion appears to have happened at around 7:00am. Firefighters appear to have it under control. They believe the fire may have started from the man's furnace or water heater. Natural gas may have been involved in the accident. There are two LP gas tanks located near the building's former foundation.

The home appears to be a total loss. The cause of the fire is still under investigation. Firefighters are moving debris from the area to determine the exact reason for the explosion.