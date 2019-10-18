Slain cab driver remembered as ‘friendly, amiable guy’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WENTZVILLE, Ill. – A Wentzville man was gunned down Thursday while working as a cab driver in north St. Louis County. Police have one man in custody for the killing.

Late Friday afternoon, the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged 40-year-old Antouine Redmon with first-degree murder and armed criminal action. He’s being held without bond.

Richard Liley Jr. was found in the middle of the road in the 10100 block of Bon Oak Drive just before 2 a.m. Thursday. He’d been shot once and was reported dead at the scene.

Police went to the last call that Liley had been dispatched to.

That was on Pebble Drive in Florissant, where Antouine Redmon lived. Officers allegedly found Redmon going through the trunk of Liley’s cab. They also found a bag with bloody clothes outside Redmon’s home.

Liley’s neighbors said he worked nights. He worked for eight years as an independent contractor at County Cab and Yellow Cab. People said he was well-liked.

“That ain’t right,” said Zach Lambert, a neighbor. “You go to your job and possibly get killed; especially like that.”

“He seemed like a really, really friendly guy. Like I said, he worked nights but I never saw him but the times he came over. He was a really friendly, amiable guy.”

During the investigation, police said Redmon admitted to the killing and robbery.

Police conducted DNA testing on the bloody items and said Liley’s DNA was found on the clothing and Redmond’s DNA was found inside some bloody gloves.