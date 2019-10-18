× Missing St. Charles County man found dead in Wyoming, family says

DARDENNE PRAIRIE, MO. –The missing St. Charles County man who police said disappeared without a trace has been found dead in Wyoming, according to his family.

Caleb N. Rios, a 26-year-old Army veteran, was discovered “deceased” on October 17. Before he was reported missing, Rios car was found in Lincoln Nebraska and he had expressed suicidal thoughts.

” It breaks our hearts tremendously to share that today we received news notifying us that Caleb was found deceased in Wyoming,” his family said in a statement, posted to Facebook. ” We are so thankful for everyone’s love and support through this time”.