Missing St. Charles County man found dead in Wyoming, family says

Posted 10:39 am, October 18, 2019, by

DARDENNE PRAIRIE, MO. –The missing St. Charles County man who police said disappeared without a trace has been found dead in Wyoming, according to his family.

Caleb N. Rios, a 26-year-old  Army veteran, was discovered “deceased” on October 17. Before he was reported missing, Rios car was found in Lincoln Nebraska and he had expressed suicidal thoughts.

” It breaks our hearts tremendously to share that today we received news notifying us that Caleb was found deceased in Wyoming,” his family said in a statement, posted to Facebook. ” We are so thankful for everyone’s love and support through this time”.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.