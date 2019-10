Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - A car and a tractor-trailer collided in downtown St. Louis Friday morning, causing three lane closures in the area.

The crash took place heading WB on Interstate 70 near Madison street.

The impact caused debris from the truck to end up scattered in the street.

Bommarito Automotive SkyFOX helicopter was over the area where EMS and police are at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.