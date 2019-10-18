× 17-year-old gunned down at East St. Louis housing complex

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. – The Illinois State Police are helping homicide detectives with the East St. Louis Police Department investigate the murder of a 17-year-old.

According to Lt. Mark Doiron, an ISP spokesman, the murder occurred at the John de Shields Housing Complex on McCasland Avenue. East St. Louis police were called to the complex at 9:20 a.m. Friday. They found the 17-year-old victim near building 8 with a gunshot wound.

EMS was called but the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information on the investigation is asked to contact the East St. Louis Police Department at 618-482-6767, the Illinois State Police at 618-571-4124, or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS.