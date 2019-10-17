× Woman pleads guilty to her role in robbery of Richmond Heights post office

ST. LOUIS – A 27-year-old St. Louis woman pleaded guilty in federal court Thursday to aiding and abetting in the armed robbery of a US Post Office last year.

According to court documents, the robbery occurred on December 6, 2018 at approximately 5:40 p.m. at the building on S. Big Bend Boulevard. The post office was closed but some employees were still there. A man dressed in black and wearing a surgical mask entered the post office and brandished a weapon.

The man locked the employees in a bathroom and then stole approximately $8,800 in cash and fled.

The United States Postal Inspection Service identified the robber as Dywane Upchurch and determined he was in a relationship with one of the tellers at the post office, Arielle Steed.

Upchurch was arrested and charged in February 2019. He pleaded guilty on October 4, 2019 to being a felon in possession of a firearm and assaulting a US Postal Service employee while committing a robbery. He’ll be sentenced January 16, 2020.

Steed will be sentenced on March 6, 2020. She faces up to 25 years in prison and a fine of $250,000.