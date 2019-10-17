Veteran walking across U.S. to raise veteran-suicide awareness makes way to Illinois

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

O'FALLON, Ill. - A U.S. Army vet is walking across the country to raise awareness about veteran suicide.

Jeremy Miller spoke with FOX 2 Nissan Rogue Runner Jason Maxwell about the effort as he takes time out, spending a couple of nights at the O'Fallon Illinois Fire Department.

The journey will take him from one corner of the country to the other.

Follow Miller's journey on his Facebook page at Walk Across America 22

If you someone you know needs help, you can call, text or chat with the Veterans Crisis Line or the National Suicide Prevention Hotline.