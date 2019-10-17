Rolling gun battle and crash in north St. Louis near I-70 and child care center

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – A rolling gun battle erupted between two vehicles in broad daylight in north St. Louis near Interstate 70 and close to a childcare center.

It ended with a crash and three people going to the hospital, including two who were shot.

St. Louis police don’t believe this was a random incident; that the people who were shot were targeted.

This all unfolded just after 11:30 a.m.

St. Louis police said the people in a white Ford Explorer got into a rolling gun battle with another car near the area of West Florissant and Thrush then collided with a dark-colored SUV on West Florissant over I-70.

That dark-colored SUV was not involved in the gunfire.

The driver of that vehicle was an apparent innocent victim. The Ford Explorer had bullet holes in it and windows shot out.

Investigators said the other vehicle that was part of the gun battle with the Explorer got away. There were some 35 yellow evidence markers at the crash scene.

Those generally indicate shell casings from guns.

Police said two adult men from the Explorer—ages 24 and 25, respectively—suffered multiple gunshot wounds and were taken to the hospital. They were listed in stable condition.

The driver of the dark-colored SUV went to the hospital with a leg injury.

The gunbattle also unfolded close to a YWCA Headstart Child Care Center where young children were being cared for.

Police tell us the Explorer was stolen recently out of Kirkwood and investigators found suspected narcotics and a gun inside it.

This is the latest in multiple shootings that have happened either on or near I-70.

No one from the childcare center would talk with us.

St. Louis police said they were unable to speak on camera about the incident.