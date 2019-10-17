Rockwood superintendent asks parents for help in preventing social media threats

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EUREKA, Mo. – A superintendent from one of Missouri’s largest school districts is asking for parents' help in stopping social media threats.

Rockwood Superintendent Dr. Mark Miles created a Facebook video for parents.

“Many school districts, including Rockwood, have experienced social media threats posted by students, which result in fear, uncertainty, discipline, and/or criminal charges,” he said.

Miles said he’s asking for parents’ help in stopping social media threats with their kids.

“As we face challenges with social media, we want to partner with parents to make sure they're regularly communicating with students about social media etiquette,” he said.

In September, a Rockwood Summit High School student was arrested for allegedly sending a social media threat to Northwest High School. Dr. Miles said every school district in the country must face the issue of social media.

“My colleague, Keith Marty at Parkway, also disseminated a similar message about a month ago. So as we talked as a team, we wanted to disseminate a similar message,” he said.

“These matters are extremely serious for the safety of the community. A social media post or threat against others can result in discipline and criminal charges.”