Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Another city in the St. Louis area is ditching Meridian Waste Company.

According to our partners at the Post-Dispatch, Frontenac has signed a new five-year deal with Gateway Disposal. Frontenac city council members say poor service is to blame for their move.

Residents say the trash hauling company missed some trash pickups.

Similar complaints led Florissant, Wildwood and Webster Groves to also cancel service with meridian this past summer.