Man found alive a week after car careened into wooded area near Missouri highway

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) – A Missouri man has been found alive after vanishing nearly a week ago.

Ryan Linneman, of Lee's Summit, was taken to the hospital in critical condition after an off-road dirt biker found his car crashed in a wooded area Wednesday near Interstate 470 and Raytown Road.

"He originally thought it was just an abandoned vehicle," Sgt. Bill Mahoney with KCPD said. "When he got up on it, he saw someone inside it. He initially thought he was dead and only realized he was still alive after a couple minutes."

Lee's Summit police said the 37-year-old was last seen on Oct. 9 driving a tan, 2004 Honda Accord.

Friends and family were concerned about his wellbeing. Investigators said there wasn't a trace of him anywhere and there weren't any "digital breadcrumbs." No cellphone or debit/credit card activity. License plate readers didn't pick up his car.

But then around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Linneman was found inside his car that had traveled 175 feet off the south edge of the highway, struck a sign and fell down a 50 foot decline.

"We think he was injured by the crash, and he couldn't get out of the car, couldn't really help himself." Mahoney said. "Had that dirt biker not come upon him, I don't see how anyone would have found him."

Linneman's family said he's dealing with multiple medical issues, and they're asking for privacy at this time.