St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office hires man once tasked with handling Ferguson protests

Posted 4:50 pm, October 16, 2019, by , Updated at 05:06PM, October 16, 2019

Ron Johnson

ST. LOUIS – A face familiar to the St. Louis area will be joining the St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office as a consultant.

Retired Missouri State Highway Patrol Capt. Ron Johnson now has his own consulting business. St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner announced on Wednesday that Johnson has been hired as a consultant and will act as a liaison between crime-fighting agencies and the community.

Gardner believes Johnson displayed the ability to bring parties together when then-Governor Jay Nixon appointed Johnson as the point-man for handling the Ferguson protests.

“The trust between law enforcement and the community is a key component to keeping our city safer and I’m sure you all have seen through the years Capt. Ron Johnson has a unique way of connecting with community members and members of law enforcement,” said Gardner.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.