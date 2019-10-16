× St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office hires man once tasked with handling Ferguson protests

ST. LOUIS – A face familiar to the St. Louis area will be joining the St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office as a consultant.

Retired Missouri State Highway Patrol Capt. Ron Johnson now has his own consulting business. St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner announced on Wednesday that Johnson has been hired as a consultant and will act as a liaison between crime-fighting agencies and the community.

Gardner believes Johnson displayed the ability to bring parties together when then-Governor Jay Nixon appointed Johnson as the point-man for handling the Ferguson protests.

“The trust between law enforcement and the community is a key component to keeping our city safer and I’m sure you all have seen through the years Capt. Ron Johnson has a unique way of connecting with community members and members of law enforcement,” said Gardner.